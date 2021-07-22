Home / News / India News / Uttar Pradesh: Teenager thrashed over insistence to wear jeans, dies
Uttar Pradesh: Teenager thrashed over insistence to wear jeans, dies

Uttar Pradesh: Teenager thrashed over insistence to wear jeans, dies
Family members tried to dispose of the girl's body

A teenage girl died after she was allegedly thrashed by her family members over her insistence to wear jeans at a village in Deoria, police said on Thursday. Family members have also been accused of trying to dispose of the body by throwing it from over the Patanwa bridge on the Deoria-Kasya but it got stuck in its railing and was spotted by police.

Girl received serious injuries on her head

The 17-year-old girl from Savreji Kharg village was severely thrashed by her family members after she insisted on wearing jeans and a top on Monday. According to the complaint given by her mother, the girl received serious injuries on her head when she was beaten up, leading to her death, Circle Officer (City) Yash Tripathi said.

Girl's mother complained against 10 people, including grandparents

The post-mortem examination has also confirmed severe injury and fracture in the head, the CO said. The girl's mother has given a complaint against 10 people, including grandparents. The case has been registered under Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense), 302 (punishment for murder), and other provisions of the IPC, Mahuadih SHO Ram Mohan Singh said.

However, police isn't very convinced with the 'jeans' theory

The grandparents have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. Police, however, said the story of family members being angry over her insistence on wearing jeans is not very convincing. The reason for the incident appears to be something else, which the family members are trying to hide and investigations are on, police said.

