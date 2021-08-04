Home / News / India News / UP administers 27 lakh vaccines in a day, crosses 5cr-mark
India

UP administers 27 lakh vaccines in a day, crosses 5cr-mark

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 01:59 pm
UP administers 27 lakh vaccines in a day, crosses 5cr-mark
Uttar Pradesh vaccinated more than 27 lakh people on Tuesday, setting a new record.

Uttar Pradesh has become the first Indian state to cross five crore coronavirus vaccine dose mark as more than 27 lakh shots were administered on Tuesday - the highest one-day count for any state in the country. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted about the feat. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh held the record of administering most single-day vaccinations - nearly 17 lakh, given in June.

In this article
Details

Mega drive conducted at 12,000 sites across UP

The special vaccination drive was carried out at more than 12,000 vaccination sites across the northern state. UP's previous one-day record was 10,06,078 doses, administered on July 26. Across the state, 4,28,73,584 have received their first shot, while 80,35,023 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Hindustan Times. To recall, India had kick-started a new vaccination policy on June 21.

Quote

'Vaccine is a safety shield': CM congratulated residents

"Dear residents of Uttar Pradesh, COVID vaccination has been a success in the state under the guidance of the honorable Prime Minister (sic)," Adityanath tweeted last evening. "UP Govt. has administered a record over 22 lakh doses. Congratulations to all. The vaccine is a safety shield, hence you should get the Jeet ka Teeka (sic)," the CM added.

Preparation

Preparations for the special drive

The state administration had made prior arrangements to make sure the drive was successful, including appointing a nodal officer at each center. The drive had earlier been stalled due to a shortage of vaccines, The Indian Express reported. Prior to the drive, awareness programs were conducted by health officials, ASHA workers, and activists in rural as well as urban areas.

Details

Lucknow gave out most doses, followed by Ghaziabad

Lucknow outperformed other districts on Tuesday by reportedly giving out over 80,000 doses. Other top performing districts were Ghaziabad (78,699 doses), Meerut (56,872), Gorakhpur (59,158), and Jaunpur (57,863). Noida, neighboring the national capital Delhi, administered more than 42,000 shots, crossing 16.5 lakh total vaccinations, according to The Indian Express. Health officials in that district have targeted 50,000 daily inoculations from today.

Data

Beneficiaries included 2.89cr men and 2.23cr women

Of the total beneficiaries, 2,89,75,850 were male while 2,23,09,725 female. 2,44,61,820 were aged between 18 and 44 years, while 1,63,18,112 belonged to the 45-60 age category. 1,05,22,253 were aged more than 60 years.

National drive

How is vaccination drive going at the national level?

India has administered more than 47 crore vaccine doses so far. Even though nearly 27% of the population have received at least one shot, just about 7.5% have been fully vaccinated as yet. The central government has set a target of inoculating a billion people by the end of this year. However, several states continue to report a shortage of vaccines.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Coronavirus: India reports 42K+ new cases, up 40% from yesterday

Latest News

Not Ranbir or Kartik, Ranveer Singh is SLB's Baiju Bawra?

Entertainment

Kejriwal announces magisterial probe into death of Dalit girl

Delhi

Amid third wave fears, Covishield proven highly effective against Delta

India

Ravi Dahiya storms into Olympic final, pins Sanayev in semis

Sports

Toyota Innova Crysta MPV has become costlier by Rs. 68,000

Auto

Latest India News

WB planning to conduct genome sequencing of fully vaccinated people

India

Coronavirus: India reports 42K+ new cases, up 40% from yesterday

India

India mulls mixing Covishield, Sputnik doses; no recommendation yet

India

COVID-19 'still raging,' 8 states show rise in R-factor: Government

India

Editors Guild of India approaches SC seeking probe into Pegasus

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

COVID-19: India vaccinates record 75 lakh people in a day

India

'Mission June': UP to inoculate 1 crore in 30 days

India

Uttar Pradesh prepared for third COVID-19 wave, says Yogi Adityanath

India

Uttar Pradesh: BJP leaders write to CM over COVID-19 crisis

India

Yogi Adityanath News

Akhilesh Yadav takes a jibe at Shah for praising Adityanath

Politics

UP: Schools to reopen for classes 9-12 from August 16

India

18 laborers, sleeping on road, killed in accident in UP

India

UP man dies by suicide after COVID-19 vaccine center assault

India

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's health condition critical, says hospital

Politics
Trending Topics