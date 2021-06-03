Home / News / India News / Eight miscreants help wanted history-sheeter escape from police jeep
India

Jun 03, 2021
The history-sheeter is wanted in a case of murderous assault

Eight people allegedly surrounded a police jeep and forcibly took away a wanted history-sheeter while he was being taken to Naubasta Police Station in Kanpur on Wednesday, an official said. The criminal identified as Manoj Singh (33), with a long criminal history, was wanted in a case of murderous assault. Here are more details on this.

Accused was arrested from an office-bearer's birthday party

Kanpur's Additional Commissioner of Police Akash Kulhari said Singh had gone to a private guest house situated at Hamirpur road in Naubasta area to attend a birthday party of a city office-bearer belonging to the ruling BJP. "On a tip-off, the Naubasta police team reached the spot and arrested the criminal who was immediately taken to a police jeep," Kulhari added.

All eight miscreants who took Singh away have been identified

Before the police party could leave, as many as eight persons arrived and took Singh away from police custody and escaped from the scene. The identities of all eight miscreants have been established with the help of video footage, the ACP said, while adding that a case under relevant sections of IPC is being registered with the Naubasta Police.

Rumors suggest people who helped Singh escape are BJP workers

Police teams have been formed to arrest the eight miscreants. There were rumors that the people who helped the accused escape are BJP workers, another senior official said. Additional DCP (South) Deepak Bhuker confirmed that the birthday party of a city office-bearer was organized at a BJP leader's guest house but claimed neither the leader was present nor involved in the incident.

