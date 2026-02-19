UP woman cuts open her abdomen to deliver baby
In Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, a 35-year-old woman named Nankai was alone at home when intense labor pain pushed her to cut open her own abdomen with a kitchen knife.
Despite this desperate act, she managed to deliver a healthy baby girl at the local health center.
Neighbors called an ambulance
After hearing her cries, neighbors quickly called an ambulance and got Nankai to the Fakharpur Community Health Centre.
Doctors found a deep abdominal wound and said she had suffered significant blood loss and needed urgent care.
Nankai was referred to Lucknow for advanced treatment
Because of the severity of her injuries, Nankai was referred to Lucknow for advanced treatment.
The incident—a video purportedly showing the woman on a stretcher that has surfaced on social media—shows just how tough things can get for women in rural areas who don't have easy access to medical help during childbirth.