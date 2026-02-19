UP woman cuts open her abdomen to deliver baby

After hearing her cries, neighbors quickly called an ambulance and got Nankai to the Fakharpur Community Health Centre. Doctors found a deep abdominal wound and said she had suffered significant blood loss and needed urgent care.

Because of the severity of her injuries, Nankai was referred to Lucknow for advanced treatment.

The incident—a video purportedly showing the woman on a stretcher that has surfaced on social media—shows just how tough things can get for women in rural areas who don't have easy access to medical help during childbirth.