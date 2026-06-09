UPI now accepted for Indians in 9 countries including Cambodia

India exporting UPI and Aadhaar globally

This move is part of India's push to share its digital payment tech with the world.

The government has already teamed up with 23 countries (like Brazil and Kenya) to export platforms like UPI and Aadhaar.

As shared by Jitin Prasada in a written Rajya Sabha reply, this expansion isn't just about convenience; officials said UPI's growing acceptance helps simplify cross-border payments for travelers, support remittances, and strengthen India's standing as a global digital payments innovator.