UPPRPB constable recruitment packs Lucknow station as candidates climb windows

UPPRPB exam day 1 turnout 700,000-plus

The exam runs from June 8-10 across six shifts, with nearly 2.9 million applicants in total.

On day one alone, more than 700,000 out of 960,000 registered candidates actually showed up at more than 1,000 centers statewide.

While officials said they had made solid preparations for smooth exams, the crowds at places like Lucknow station showed just how challenging it is to manage so many hopefuls moving around at once.