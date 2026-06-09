UPPRPB constable recruitment packs Lucknow station as candidates climb windows
Lucknow railway station was packed and hectic on Monday, as Uttar Pradesh Police Constable exam candidates squeezed into trains, even climbing through windows to find space.
Viral videos showed people lending each other a hand just to get inside, highlighting how tough post-exam travel can get.
This rush came after the big recruitment drive by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), which is looking to fill more than 32,000 constable posts.
UPPRPB exam day 1 turnout 700,000-plus
The exam runs from June 8-10 across six shifts, with nearly 2.9 million applicants in total.
On day one alone, more than 700,000 out of 960,000 registered candidates actually showed up at more than 1,000 centers statewide.
While officials said they had made solid preparations for smooth exams, the crowds at places like Lucknow station showed just how challenging it is to manage so many hopefuls moving around at once.