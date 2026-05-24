UPSC Civil Services prelims draws 549,000 candidates, uses face authentication
UPSC's Civil Services Preliminary Exam saw a big turnout this Sunday; about 549,000 candidates actually showed up out of 819,000 who applied.
The exam happened in 2,072 examination venues across 83 cities and, for the first time, used real-time face authentication technology to stop impersonation.
Pretty cool move by the National e-Governance Division.
Delhi leads UPSC prelims with 70,885
Delhi led with the most candidates (70,885 at 144 venues), while Kargil had just 98 people taking the test.
To handle more applicants, new centers popped up in Bhubaneswar, Kanpur, and Meerut, and mobile jammers kept things fair at all venues.
If you took the exam, keep an eye out. The provisional answer key is coming soon and you can send in objections until May 31 before results are finalized.