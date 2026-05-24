UPSC Civil Services prelims draws 549,000 candidates, uses face authentication

Delhi leads UPSC prelims with 70,885

Delhi led with the most candidates (70,885 at 144 venues), while Kargil had just 98 people taking the test.

To handle more applicants, new centers popped up in Bhubaneswar, Kanpur, and Meerut, and mobile jammers kept things fair at all venues.

If you took the exam, keep an eye out. The provisional answer key is coming soon and you can send in objections until May 31 before results are finalized.