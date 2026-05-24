UPSC to release provisional prelims answer key online after exams
India
Big change for UPSC aspirants this year: soon after the Civil Services Prelims in May 2026, the commission will release a provisional answer key online.
If you spot any mistakes, you can challenge them directly on the portal until May 31.
Aspirants challenge on QPRep, experts review
To submit a challenge, just log in to QPRep at upsconline.nic.in/login and share your suggested answer with a short explanation and proof from three reliable sources.
UPSC Chairman Dr. Ajay Kumar calls this move a "new beginning" for transparency and fairness: your input will be reviewed by subject experts before they finalize the answers.
Also, with over 800,000 applications this year, competition's as fierce as ever!