UPSC to release provisional prelims answer key online after exams

Aspirants challenge on QPRep, experts review

To submit a challenge, just log in to QPRep at upsconline.nic.in/login and share your suggested answer with a short explanation and proof from three reliable sources.

UPSC Chairman Dr. Ajay Kumar calls this move a "new beginning" for transparency and fairness: your input will be reviewed by subject experts before they finalize the answers.

Also, with over 800,000 applications this year, competition's as fierce as ever!