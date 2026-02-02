US, India strike major trade deal
The US and India just wrapped up a big trade agreement after months of back-and-forth.
The US will drop its tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%. In exchange, India will scrap tariffs on American products and stop buying Russian oil—something the US says helps fund the Ukraine war.
Both sides say this deal should give Indian exporters some quick relief and open the door for even more business together.
What does it mean for you?
This isn't just about cheaper imports—it's a sign that the US and India are getting closer as partners.
With India agreeing to buy over $500 billion in American energy, tech, and agriculture products, both countries are looking to boost their economies while also sending a message about where they stand on global issues like the Ukraine conflict.
For young people watching world politics or thinking about global careers, it's another reminder of how international deals can shape opportunities at home.