US-made aircraft steal the show at India's Republic Day, says US Ambassador
US Ambassador Sergio Gor was all smiles at India's 77th Republic Day parade, calling the American-made aircraft in the flypast a "powerful symbol" of the growing partnership between India and the US.
He shared his excitement on X, saying he was "honored" to attend and loved seeing "U.S.-made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky."
What's going on?
While both countries are keen to show off their friendship—especially with big moments like these—there's still some tension behind the scenes.
The US has hit Indian goods with a 50% tariff and put extra duties on Indian purchases of Russian oil, which has stalled trade talks.
Despite this, leaders from both sides are keeping things upbeat: President Trump called US-India ties "historic," while External Affairs Minister Jaishankar recently met a US delegation to talk trade, security, and global challenges.
Why it matters:
Even with trade bumps, both countries seem eager to keep building their relationship—military displays like this flypast are just one way they're showing it off.