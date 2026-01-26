US-made aircraft steal the show at India's Republic Day, says US Ambassador

What's going on?

While both countries are keen to show off their friendship—especially with big moments like these—there's still some tension behind the scenes.

The US has hit Indian goods with a 50% tariff and put extra duties on Indian purchases of Russian oil, which has stalled trade talks.

Despite this, leaders from both sides are keeping things upbeat: President Trump called US-India ties "historic," while External Affairs Minister Jaishankar recently met a US delegation to talk trade, security, and global challenges.