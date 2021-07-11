Home / News / India News / 2 Al Qaeda terrorists nabbed from Lucknow by UP ATS
2 Al Qaeda terrorists nabbed from Lucknow by UP ATS

Siddhant Pandey
Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 07:10 pm
2 Al Qaeda terrorists nabbed from Lucknow by UP ATS
Reportedly, the Al Qaeda terrorists were planning a major bomb attack in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested two Al Qaeda terrorists near state capital Lucknow. Reportedly, the terrorists were hiding in a house in the Dubagga area of Kakori. A pressure cooker bomb with a heavy amount of explosives was also recovered. There was a plan for a major bomb attack in Lucknow, according to reports. Here are more details.

Details

ATS uncovered big terror module: ADG

Addressing a press conference, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that the UP ATS uncovered a "big terror module." "The team has arrested two terrorists linked with Al Qaeda's Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. A cache of arms, explosive materials have been recovered," Kumar said. Two men—Minaz Ahmad and Masiruddin alias Mushir—were arrested as part of the operation, the police said. Both are residents of Lucknow.

Team led by ATS IG nabbed terrorists

A team led by ATS Inspector-General GK Goswami had closed in on the location of the terrorists in Kakori and made arrests. Goswami did not reveal the names of the ultras, Times Now reported, adding that further details would be disclosed after interrogation. Sources told the publication that authorities have recovered two pressure-cooker bombs, a detonator, and six to seven kilograms of explosives.

Plan was to target BJP MP, party leaders: Report

A strong contingent of security forces has reached the scene of the crime and the nearby homes have been evacuated. Initial probe suggests that the terrorists were planning to target a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP along with some senior party leaders, sources told IANS.

Terrorists in touch with Pakistan through Telegram

According to India Today, a major bomb attack was being planned in Lucknow. An investigation is underway and authorities are looking into the Jammu and Kashmir connection in the case. The ATS is conducting searches at the houses of those arrested, along with the house of one Shahid. Shahid was connected to the Al-Qaeda and Pakistani handler Al-ul through Telegram, sources told India Today.

