UP man dies by suicide after COVID-19 vaccine center assault

Written by
Pratyush Kotoky
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 05:15 am
UP man dies by suicide after COVID-19 vaccine center assault
The victim was found hanging from a tree after cops assaulted him at a COVID-19 vaccination center.

A man died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat hours after being assaulted by policemen at a COVID-19 vaccination center. The man's body was found hanging from a tree near his village Monday night. Reportedly, the man had been assaulted by cops hours before he was found dead. A case of abetment to suicide has been filed against the policemen who assaulted the man.

Incident

Police did not let him enter vaccination center: Father

The assault was captured on camera and the video was circulated online. In the video, two policemen were seen trying to grab the man. A second person seen trying to intervene was pushed away by the cops. The victim's father said the cops did not let his son enter the COVID-19 vaccination center despite his name being called out by the medical staff.

Details

10 cops removed from duty; case against 5

Ten policemen were suspended from duty on Tuesday in connection with the incident. Among them, five have also been named in the abetment to suicide case, NDTV reported. The family members of the deceased alleged that he was driven to suicide by policemen who assaulted him "for no reason." Reportedly, the victim was in his 20s.

Quote

'Police assaulted my son with lathis'

"The police pushed my son around...when he asked them why they started beating him. He was then dragged to a room where he was assaulted with lathis," the father said. While he managed to escape from there, the cops allegedly visited his home later and assaulted his mother. "My son got very scared and ran away. We found his body later," the father added.

Quote

Case registered; no one will be spared: Police

Baghpat's police chief Abhishek Singh said in a video statement, "We have filed a case and have removed 10 police personnel from duty. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and we will not spare anyone."

COVID-19 cases may spike soon; no relaxation in curbs: Government

