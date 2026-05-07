Uttar Pradesh police carried out 35 encounters, 3 suspects killed
Uttar Pradesh police went all out this week, carrying out 35 encounters across multiple Uttar Pradesh districts in just two days.
The result? Three suspects killed, at least 35 injured, and about 20 more arrested without any injuries.
Muzaffarnagar 7 shootouts injure 10 suspects
Muzaffarnagar saw the most action with seven shootouts: 10 suspects were hurt in Muzaffarnagar, and four police officers were hurt (officers are stable now).
Police say they only fired back when attacked first; many of those caught had bounties or long criminal records.
Notably, two alleged members of the Bawaria gang were killed in Mathura in connection with a robbery last month, while another man accused of kidnapping and allegedly sexually assaulting and strangling a seven-year-old boy was shot dead in Hardoi.
Weapons, stolen goods, and vehicles were recovered. Everyone who was injured got medical care.