Uttar Pradesh police carried out 35 encounters, 3 suspects killed

Muzaffarnagar 7 shootouts injure 10 suspects

Muzaffarnagar saw the most action with seven shootouts: 10 suspects were hurt in Muzaffarnagar, and four police officers were hurt (officers are stable now).

Police say they only fired back when attacked first; many of those caught had bounties or long criminal records.

Notably, two alleged members of the Bawaria gang were killed in Mathura in connection with a robbery last month, while another man accused of kidnapping and allegedly sexually assaulting and strangling a seven-year-old boy was shot dead in Hardoi.

Weapons, stolen goods, and vehicles were recovered. Everyone who was injured got medical care.