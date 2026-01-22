Uttarakhand: Congress MLA's son faked attack, now missing India Jan 22, 2026

Saurabh Raj Behar, son of Congress MLA Tilak Raj Behar and a local councilor in Rudrapur, is on the run after allegedly staging his own assault.

On January 18, he claimed to be attacked by three masked men with sticks and rods in Awas Vikas, ending up in the ICU.

Police allege the whole thing was planned.