Uttarakhand: Congress MLA's son faked attack, now missing
India
Saurabh Raj Behar, son of Congress MLA Tilak Raj Behar and a local councilor in Rudrapur, is on the run after allegedly staging his own assault.
On January 18, he claimed to be attacked by three masked men with sticks and rods in Awas Vikas, ending up in the ICU.
Police allege the whole thing was planned.
Police uncover plot; father reacts with shock
After Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called for an investigation, police arrested four people—including Saurabh's friend Inder Narang—on conspiracy charges.
Interrogation revealed Saurabh staged the attack to gain sympathy during a dispute with his wife.
His father said he was "deeply shocked" by his son's actions.
Police are still searching for Saurabh and reviewing CCTV footage as the case continues.