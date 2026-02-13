Uttarakhand gangster shot dead in mall; attackers escape
India
Vikram Sharma, a well-known gangster from Uttarakhand, was shot and killed inside Silver City Mall on Friday morning.
He was returning from the gym and stepping onto an escalator when two men fired three shots at him.
The attackers escaped with a third accomplice on a motorcycle, leaving shoppers shocked.
Police investigating with help from Jharkhand authorities
Sharma had a long criminal history—over 50 cases, including 20 murders—but also ran a stone crusher business and lived out on bail.
Despite his background, he legally owned a pistol. His family says he hadn't received threats.
Police are now investigating with help from Jharkhand authorities, collecting forensic evidence from the scene.
This is Dehradun's second murder in just two days, raising concerns about safety in the city.