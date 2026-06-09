Uttarakhand SI Mahesh Kandwal suspended after allegedly assaulting Pitthuwala teachers

Altercation caught on video, FIRs filed

When asked for a written explanation, the student returned with Kandwal and family members, leading to a heated altercation that was caught on video.

Both sides have filed first information reports, or FIRs: college officials say property was damaged and staff were hurt, while Kandwal claims his son was mistreated by faculty.

Teachers have since protested, demanding strict action and a fair investigation. Police are still looking into the incident.