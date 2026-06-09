Uttarakhand SI Mahesh Kandwal suspended after allegedly assaulting Pitthuwala teachers
A Uttarakhand Police sub-inspector, Mahesh Kandwal, has been suspended after allegedly assaulting teachers at Government Polytechnic College, Pitthuwala.
The cheating allegation arose on June 4, and the clash happened on June 5.
CCTV footage reportedly showed the student leaving his seat and talking to another classmate.
Altercation caught on video, FIRs filed
When asked for a written explanation, the student returned with Kandwal and family members, leading to a heated altercation that was caught on video.
Both sides have filed first information reports, or FIRs: college officials say property was damaged and staff were hurt, while Kandwal claims his son was mistreated by faculty.
Teachers have since protested, demanding strict action and a fair investigation. Police are still looking into the incident.