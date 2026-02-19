Vaishno Devi shrine: YouTuber's video sparks outrage, FIR filed
India
Social media creator Shikha posted a video from inside the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, which quickly triggered controversy over shrine security and respect for religious spaces.
The Shrine Board filed a police complaint on February 11, 2026, and an FIR was registered at the Bhawan Police Station.
Authorities are investigating how restricted areas were filmed and have promised stronger security to protect visitors' faith.
Meanwhile, plans are in motion to upgrade the pilgrimage experience with an international museum, a sound-and-light show, and a new documentary—forming part of a roadmap to transform the shrine and promote its spiritual heritage.