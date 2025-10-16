Vasai-Virar: 3 teenagers die by suicide in separate incidents India Oct 16, 2025

This week, Mumbai's Vasai-Virar area saw three teenagers lose their lives to suicide, with cases tied to blackmail and relationship stress.

In one case, a 19-year-old college student jumped from the fourth floor of a building after her ex-boyfriend allegedly threatened to leak private photos unless she paid him.

In another incident, a teenage couple—a 17-year-old girl and her 20-year-old boyfriend—were found dead together at the girl's home, suspected to have consumed poison, though the exact cause is still under investigation.