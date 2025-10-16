Vasai-Virar: 3 teenagers die by suicide in separate incidents
This week, Mumbai's Vasai-Virar area saw three teenagers lose their lives to suicide, with cases tied to blackmail and relationship stress.
In one case, a 19-year-old college student jumped from the fourth floor of a building after her ex-boyfriend allegedly threatened to leak private photos unless she paid him.
In another incident, a teenage couple—a 17-year-old girl and her 20-year-old boyfriend—were found dead together at the girl's home, suspected to have consumed poison, though the exact cause is still under investigation.
Police investigating other people named in girl's note
Police arrested the ex-boyfriend for abetment of suicide after the victim ended her life. Earlier that day, the victim's father had confronted him at college.
They're also investigating others named in the girl's note.
For the couple's case, police suspect poisoning but are waiting on forensic results since no suicide note was found; they're looking into possible family opposition or other pressures.
These incidents highlight how blackmail, harassment, and family expectations can weigh heavily on young people today.