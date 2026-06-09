Veena Vijayan summoned by ED in Exalogic and CMRL probe India Jun 09, 2026

Veena Vijayan, daughter of current Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning this Friday.

The case centers on her IT company Exalogic and its financial dealings with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL).

She and eight others have also been summoned for questioning as part of the investigation.