Veena Vijayan summoned by ED in Exalogic and CMRL probe
India
Veena Vijayan, daughter of current Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has been called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning this Friday.
The case centers on her IT company Exalogic and its financial dealings with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL).
She and eight others have also been summoned for questioning as part of the investigation.
ED freezes 18cr amid Kerala protests
The ED ramped up its probe after raiding properties tied to Veena and Exalogic, seizing documents and freezing nearly ₹18 crore across 242 accounts. Even an account linked to Veena was frozen.
Meanwhile, protests against the ED's actions have turned violent in Kerala, but Veena has been called in for questioning on Friday.