Veteran journalist, former Karnataka MLC Ramaiah (92) passes away
P. Ramaiah, a respected figure in Indian journalism, passed away on Tuesday night in Bengaluru after two weeks in the hospital.
He was 92 and is survived by his wife Jaya and three children.
His funeral will be held Wednesday in the city.
Ramaiah's nearly 5-decade-long career in journalism
Starting with The Hindu in the early 1950s, Ramaiah spent nearly five decades shaping news coverage before retiring as Karnataka Chief of Bureau in 1998.
He was nominated by the then Janata Dal government as an MLC and served in the Karnataka Legislative Council until 2004, where he worked to support small newspapers and championed clear, simple reporting.
Beyond journalism, he contributed to several state committees and boards, earning honors like the Rajyotsava Award and Kempegowda Day Award for his impact on media.
Leaders from across political parties pay tribute
Leaders from across political parties paid tribute to Ramaiah's legacy—Chief Minister Siddaramaiah praised his deep knowledge of politics and culture, while Deputy CM DK Shivakumar called his passing "a big loss to journalism."
Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai highlighted his commitment to truth and value-based reporting that inspired many in the field.