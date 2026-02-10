Veteran journalist, former Karnataka MLC Ramaiah (92) passes away

Ramaiah's nearly 5-decade-long career in journalism

Starting with The Hindu in the early 1950s, Ramaiah spent nearly five decades shaping news coverage before retiring as Karnataka Chief of Bureau in 1998.

He was nominated by the then Janata Dal government as an MLC and served in the Karnataka Legislative Council until 2004, where he worked to support small newspapers and championed clear, simple reporting.

Beyond journalism, he contributed to several state committees and boards, earning honors like the Rajyotsava Award and Kempegowda Day Award for his impact on media.