Video: SUV drives half kilometer with goods vehicle driver on bonnet India Feb 11, 2026

A wild road rage moment unfolded in Bengaluru's Halasuru area when a goods vehicle and an SUV brushed against each other.

Things got out of hand fast—the goods vehicle driver jumped onto the SUV's bonnet, but the SUV kept going for nearly half a kilometer with him still hanging on.

A video shot from another car captured the whole scene.