Video: SUV drives half kilometer with goods vehicle driver on bonnet
India
A wild road rage moment unfolded in Bengaluru's Halasuru area when a goods vehicle and an SUV brushed against each other.
Things got out of hand fast—the goods vehicle driver jumped onto the SUV's bonnet, but the SUV kept going for nearly half a kilometer with him still hanging on.
A video shot from another car captured the whole scene.
SUV driver detained, case with Halasuru Traffic Police
The video shows the man desperately signaling for the car to stop, but the SUV just speeds past traffic.
Police detained the SUV driver and seized his vehicle.
The case is now with Halasuru Traffic Police, serving as a reminder that reckless driving can have serious consequences.