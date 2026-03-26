Viral video shows woman smashing bike; no 1 intervenes
A video from Jaipur has gone viral, showing a woman angrily picking up stones and repeatedly striking a motorcycle after a minor crash in the busy 22 Godam Pulia area.
What really caught people's attention is that bystanders, including uniformed personnel believed to be police officers, just watched and did not step in.
The clip quickly sparked debate online about how we react to public conflicts.
Situation was sorted out at the local police station
The situation was sorted out at the local police station, with both sides getting counseling and no formal case was registered against the woman.
Still, many online are questioning why nobody helped or intervened during the incident.
Even the Rajasthan Police Help Desk wants Jaipur Police to take another look, making this a reminder of how important it is to act responsibly when things go wrong in public.