Viral video sparks debate on family vs. career abroad
A touching video of a Punjabi man attending his mother's last rites over a video call has gone viral, stirring up big conversations online.
Shared by digital creator Nikhil Saini, the moment hit home for many—especially those living far from family for work or study.
The internet reacts: Is money worth missing these moments?
After the clip was posted, people flooded social media with anger and sadness.
Some questioned if chasing money is really worth missing out on important family moments, with one user writing, "Kiss the phone, not your actual mother."
Many pointed out how moving abroad can mean loneliness and regret despite financial success.
The real cost of life overseas
The video has made many people rethink what they're giving up for a "better life" abroad.
It's sparked honest chats about whether career goals are ever worth saying goodbye from a distance—and prompted many to reflect on how valuable time with loved ones can be.