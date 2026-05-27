Vishal Agarwal in viral party video after Supreme Court bail
India
Businessman Vishal Agarwal, recently out on bail after nearly two years in jail for allegedly tampering with evidence in a fatal Porsche crash, is back in the spotlight, this time for a viral celebration video.
The clip shows him dancing with his wife (who is wearing a garland of cash) and partying with friends at a restaurant, just weeks after the Supreme Court granted him bail.
Investigators allege Agarwal tampered with evidence
Many online called the party tone-deaf, since the crash claimed two young lives.
Investigators say Agarwal and his wife tried to cover up their son's role by manipulating blood samples and Agarwal pressuring their driver to take the fall.
The Supreme Court has told Agarwal not to contact witnesses.