Vishal Agarwal in viral party video after Supreme Court bail India May 27, 2026

Businessman Vishal Agarwal, recently out on bail after nearly two years in jail for allegedly tampering with evidence in a fatal Porsche crash, is back in the spotlight, this time for a viral celebration video.

The clip shows him dancing with his wife (who is wearing a garland of cash) and partying with friends at a restaurant, just weeks after the Supreme Court granted him bail.