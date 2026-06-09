Vizag Steel Plant explosion during casting kills 8, injures 6
India
A major explosion at the Vizag Steel Plant on Monday killed eight workers and injured six more during casting operations.
Early reports point to a technical glitch as the likely cause.
Authorities are now investigating what went wrong and how safety can be improved to prevent future accidents.
Government offers ₹25L, job, medical care
The government has announced ₹25 lakh ex gratia for the families of the deceased workers and promised a job to one family member. Injured workers are getting full medical support.
Union Steel Minister offered his condolences, emphasizing that industries like steel need much stronger safety rules.
Labor unions are also pushing for better protections so workers aren't put at risk on the job.