Water in most areas of Dehradun not drinkable: NGO report

India

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 11:28 am
Society of Pollution and Environmental Conservation Scientists published the report on Friday

The water at most places in Dehradun is not drinkable as the levels of absorbed chlorine, hardness, and coliform are much higher than the norms, a city-based NGO claimed in its latest report on Friday. Ninety percent of 125 samples of water collected from Dehradun and adjoining areas were found unfit for drinking, the Society of Pollution and Environmental Conservation Scientists (SPECS) said.

SPECS is running a campaign named 'drinking water to all'

Water samples collected even from residences and offices of ministers, MLAs, and state officials were not found to be in accordance with norms, SPECS secretary Brij Mohan Sharma said. Water samples were tested in the NGO's laboratory provided by the Science and Technology department of the government of India. SPECS has been running a campaign named drinking water to all.

Chlorine found to be beyond 0.2 mg in various areas

Water in Dehradun is not drinkable due to super chlorination or the high presence of fecal coliform or hardness at others. The permissible limit of absorbed chlorine in drinking water is 0.2 mg per liter, but at 53 places in the city, it was beyond that limit, Sharma said. At the residence of cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj, chlorine was 1.4 mg per liter.

In ten places, chlorine was at healthy drinking levels

The level of absorbed chlorine in drinking water at the residence of Dehradun's district magistrate and that of the mayor was found to be 1.2 mg per liter, the NGO said. At ten places in the city, the chlorine content in drinking water was less than normal, whereas it was nil at 49 places, including the residence of the district judge, it said.

Coliform content found above permissible limit at 33 places

At 33 places, coliform content in drinking water was found to be much higher than the permissible limit of 10 mpn per 100 ml. The permissible limit of fecal coliform is zero mpn per 100 ml, the report said.

How consumption of water with high chlorine affects us?

Excessive and prolonged consumption of chlorine leads to shrinking of skin and greying of hair, Sharma said, adding that it may even cause ulcers and cancer. Hardness in drinking water does not just contribute to the aging of the skin and hair but also causes stones in the gall bladder, besides affecting the liver, pancreas, eyes, and the digestive system badly.

