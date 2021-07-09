WB: Two doctors transferred after student lodges sexual harassment complaint

Kolkata: Two doctors of SSKM Hospital transferred after student files sexual harassment complaint against them

The West Bengal Government has transferred two doctors of Kolkata's state-run SSKM Hospital after a woman post-doctorate degree student lodged a police complaint of sexual harassment against them. Both the accused doctors—an assistant professor along with the head of the critical care unit of SSKM Hospital, who has been allegedly shielding the former—have been transferred, said an order issued by the state Health Department.

Woman alleged that harassment by assistant professor started last year

The woman in her complaint had alleged that the harassment by the assistant professor started way back in February 2020 when she along with him and the head of the department had gone to Hyderabad to attend a medical conference, the police said. Later, things started deteriorating further and the woman student approached the SSKM Hospital authorities with her complaint.

Bisakha committee held the two accused guilty in the act

The Vishakha Committee formed this March "had held the two guilty in the act and gave the same in writing to the victim, but no step taken against the two," a senior doctor of the hospital said on condition of anonymity. On Thursday, following a huge uproar in the campus, the state health department had issued transferred orders for the two accused doctors.

Assistant professor transferred to NRS Medical College and Hospital

As per the order issued by the state Health Department, the head of the critical care unit has now been moved to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, while the accused assistant professor was shifted to the NRS Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.