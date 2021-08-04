Home / News / India News / WB planning to conduct genome sequencing of fully vaccinated people
WB planning to conduct genome sequencing of fully vaccinated people

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 01:52 pm
WB planning to conduct genome sequencing of fully vaccinated people
Genome sequencing will help find out whether there has been any genetic change in the strain of coronavirus

With reports of people getting infected even after being administered two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the West Bengal Health Department has decided to strengthen the surveillance throughout the state and to prepare a chart of such individuals, an official said on Wednesday. The department is also planning to conduct genome sequencing on such patients.

Sequencing will help identify any genetic change in COVID-19 strain

Genome sequencing will help find out whether there has been any genetic change in the strain of coronavirus. According to the official, the decision to carry out such sequencing was taken keeping in mind warnings of experts about a possible COVID-19 third wave.

Sequencing will be done everywhere in the state

"The genome sequencing tests must be done on the people who are affected with the virus even after being fully vaccinated," the official said. "The primary objective is to find out whether if the vaccine has worked against the virus or if it has mutated," he said, adding that sequencing would be done everywhere in the state.

Northern districts have been alerted about people entering Bengal

"Incidentally, the district administrations in the northern districts of the state, where a few of such cases have been reported, have decided to carry out such sequencing," he added. Keeping in mind that a large number of people from neighboring states often enter Bengal through northern corridors, the department has alerted the districts in the northern part of the state.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,30,024 on Tuesday

"There has been strict surveillance in districts of north Bengal since it has several entries from neighboring states so that COVID-19 protocols are properly followed. We need to be on high alert about warnings of a possible third wave," he added. Meanwhile, West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,30,024 on Tuesday as 729 more people tested positive. The state also reported 18 fresh fatalities.

Coronavirus: India reports 42K+ new cases, up 40% from yesterday

