We are wedded to strategic autonomy: Jaishankar at Munich conference
India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar pushed back against claims that US trade deals have made India less independent.
At the Munich Security Conference, he said, "We are very much wedded to strategic autonomy," and later said, "We do and we've always done,".
This comes after questions about whether India reduced purchases of Russian oil as a trade-off for lower US tariffs.
Jaishankar sets record straight on Russia oil imports
After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, there were claims that India reduced its Russian oil imports—allegedly helping secure US tariff cuts, like removing a 25% export penalty.
Jaishankar clarified that these moves were driven by market needs, not outside pressure.
He pointed to recent trade agreements with both the EU and US as proof that India is still calling its own shots.
Foreign policy needs to be dynamic, nimble: Jaishankar
Jaishankar also highlighted how India adapts its foreign policy to keep up with global changes.
"highlighted the importance of a nimble and dynamic foreign policy to meet the demands of multipolarity," he shared—showing that flexibility is key for India's strategy on the world stage.
Jaishankar meets G7 ministers, backs UN Security Council reforms
Jaishankar met with G7 ministers, backed reforms for the UN Security Council, and talked up India's growing role in maritime security—from protecting sea routes and ports to safeguarding undersea cables.
He called international groups like Quad and BRICS "the hallmark of Indian diplomacy" over the past 20 years.