We don't carry candles, we have BrahMos: Kerala governor India Jan 30, 2026

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar made headlines after saying, "Now we don't carry candles because we have BrahMos in our hands," suggesting India responds to terror attacks with strength instead of just lighting candles.

He was speaking at a festival in Indore, referencing the military's Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack.