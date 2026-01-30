We don't carry candles, we have BrahMos: Kerala governor
India
Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar made headlines after saying, "Now we don't carry candles because we have BrahMos in our hands," suggesting India responds to terror attacks with strength instead of just lighting candles.
He was speaking at a festival in Indore, referencing the military's Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack.
Arlekar's address at Indore festival
Arlekar highlighted the importance of self-awareness and embracing Indian identity, tying it to the festival's 'Bharat Uday' (Rise of India) theme.
He celebrated the return of Kerala's Mahamagh Mela after 250 years and criticized British-era education for eroding Indian values.
He urged everyone to support local products for India's growth.