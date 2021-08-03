WB: Seven dead, 2.5 lakh affected in six flood-hit districts

The CM directed ministers to see that relief materials reach all affected people

At least seven people have died and nearly 2.5 lakh have been displaced from their homes in six flood-hit districts of West Bengal, a senior state government official said on Monday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed ministers to keep a tab on the rescue operations and see that relief materials reach all affected people, he said.

Rescue

The Army, Air Force undertook rescue operations in Hooghly district

The Army and the Air Force on Monday undertook rescue and relief operations in Hooghly district, where many areas have been submerged due to excess rainfall and overflowing of rivers. Around 2.5 lakh people have been rescued and moved to shelter homes as a large number of houses were damaged in six districts of south Bengal.

Water released from DVC dams, heavy rain inundated streets, hamlets

In those districts, water released from the Damodar Valley Corporation dams (DVC) and heavy rain late last week inundated streets and hamlets. Several areas in Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah, and South 24 Parganas districts are reeling under flood, with people struggling to wade through waist-deep water. Seven people have died so far but their details aren't available yet.

Shelter

Ministers directed to oversee relief and rescue operations

During a Cabinet meeting held at the state secretariat, Banerjee directed ministers to be present at their respective districts and oversee relief and rescue operations. Over one lakh tarpaulin, 1,000 MT of rice, thousands of drinking water pouches, and clean clothes have been sent to the rescue shelters for those affected, the official stated.

Priority

Loss incurred due to flood hasn't been estimated: Official

"We have not yet estimated the loss incurred due to the flood. As of now, our sole priority is to rescue the affected," he said. Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee, who visited the flood-hit areas of Ghatal in Paschim Medinipur district during the day, said he would apprise Banerjee of the situation, and steps would be taken accordingly to tackle the situation.

Other details

Choppers dropped emergency food supplies in the affected areas

A Defence spokesperson said that helicopters and boats were used in relief and rescue operations in Hooghly district, following a request from the state government. Choppers dropped emergency food supplies in the affected areas. "Helicopters of Indian Air Force rescued 31 people from rooftops and brought them to safety to Arambagh," he said.