West Bengal to open holding centers for detained foreign nationals
India
West Bengal is setting up holding centers across the state to temporarily house detained illegal foreign nationals and foreign-origin prisoners released from jail who are awaiting deportation or repatriation.
The move, announced on May 23, 2026, follows national guidelines and aims to keep things organized while these individuals await deportation or repatriation.
Suvendu Adhikari bypasses courts for migrants
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