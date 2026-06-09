West coast monsoon to lose steam after Wednesday, IMD says

Arabian Sea circulation keeps rain

A cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea is still keeping rain going in south Goa, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

But Mumbai's waiting for its real monsoon moment as winds remain weak, though some isolated thundershowers could pop up.

Looking ahead, meteorologists expect a circulation developing near the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast around June 22-23 that might give Central India and the northern parts of the west coast a much-needed monsoon boost.

For now, heavy rain is expected on Wednesday in parts of Goa, coastal Karnataka, and Kerala.