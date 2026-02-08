Western Disturbance to bring rain, snow to western Himalayas
India
Heads up if you're in the western Himalayas—IMD says a Western Disturbance is rolling in from February 9, 2026.
Expect scattered rain and snow across Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand through February 11.
Mornings and nights could get pretty foggy too.
IMD warns of travel disruptions
This weather mix isn't just about chilly vibes—thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (up to 40km/h) could hit on February 10.
IMD warns of travel disruptions from low visibility on roads and flights.
If you're out and about over the next few days, stay alert for tough driving conditions thanks to strong winds and dense fog.