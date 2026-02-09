Western Disturbance to bring warm spell, rain, snow to North India
Heads up—North India's weather is about to get a shake-up. A Western Disturbance will hit the Western Himalayas on February 9, pushing minimum temperatures up by around 2°C and making things feel warmer in Delhi and nearby states.
IMD says to expect scattered rain, snow, thunderstorms, and lightning in places like Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on February 10.
What else to expect?
If you're in Uttarakhand or Uttar Pradesh, keep an eye out for rain and snow in hilly Uttarakhand (Feb 9-11), thunderstorms and gusty winds in higher areas from Feb 10, and super-dense fog that could drop visibility to zero in spots like Bareilly and Gorakhpur.
Delhi folks can expect misty mornings with minimums of 9-11°C and maximums of 22-24°C.
The good news? Conditions may ease in parts of the plains around February 11—with a bit of wind thrown in for extra chill vibes.