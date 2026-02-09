Western Disturbance to bring warm spell, rain, snow to North India

What else to expect?

If you're in Uttarakhand or Uttar Pradesh, keep an eye out for rain and snow in hilly Uttarakhand (Feb 9-11), thunderstorms and gusty winds in higher areas from Feb 10, and super-dense fog that could drop visibility to zero in spots like Bareilly and Gorakhpur.

Delhi folks can expect misty mornings with minimums of 9-11°C and maximums of 22-24°C.

The good news? Conditions may ease in parts of the plains around February 11—with a bit of wind thrown in for extra chill vibes.