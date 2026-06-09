Whirlwinds and nonstop rain cause damage across Thrissur, Kerala

Chalakudy relief camps shelter 29 people

Strong winds in Kozhukkully knocked down trees, and damaged vehicles: a giant teak tree even crashed onto parked cars near Bhavan's School in Nadathara, but thankfully no one was hurt.

In Chalakudy, two relief camps are sheltering 29 people from seven families who had to leave their homes.

Local MLA K Rajan checked in on affected spots to support relief efforts.