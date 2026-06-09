Whirlwinds and nonstop rain cause damage across Thrissur, Kerala
Thrissur district in Kerala got hit by wild weather on Tuesday, with whirlwinds and nonstop rain causing serious damage.
Areas like Villadam, Vilvattom, Cheroor, and Kozhukkully saw blocked roads from fallen trees.
Fire and rescue teams are out with locals trying to clear things up as the rain keeps coming.
Chalakudy relief camps shelter 29 people
Strong winds in Kozhukkully knocked down trees, and damaged vehicles: a giant teak tree even crashed onto parked cars near Bhavan's School in Nadathara, but thankfully no one was hurt.
In Chalakudy, two relief camps are sheltering 29 people from seven families who had to leave their homes.
Local MLA K Rajan checked in on affected spots to support relief efforts.
IMD issues orange alert for Thrissur
The India Meteorological Department has put out an orange alert for Thrissur: expect more heavy rain, thunderstorms, and winds up to 40km/h.
Everyone is being urged to stay safe as conditions could get worse.