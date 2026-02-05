Who is Yashvardhan Sinha? Ex-Indian diplomat linked to Epstein case
Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha, who was India's high commissioner to the UK, has firmly denied any link to Jeffrey Epstein after social media posts suggested a "Y K Sinha" was involved with Epstein Island.
He clarified he served as India's High Commissioner to the UK from 2016-2018 and has nothing to do with Epstein.
'Person mentioned in tweet is not me'
Addressing the online chatter, Sinha stated, "It has come to my notice that there are some tweets circulating on social media linking a YK/Y K Sinha to the ghastly and condemnable activities at Epstein Island. The person mentioned in the tweet is not me, and I categorically deny any links with Jeffrey Epstein."
His response follows renewed attention on the case after more than three million pages of records (plus videos and images) from the "Epstein Files" were released.
Sinha's career highlights
Sinha is a senior Indian diplomat who managed India's relations with major countries as high commissioner to the UK.
He's known for his work strengthening India's global ties—not for internet drama.