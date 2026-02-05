Who is Yashvardhan Sinha? Ex-Indian diplomat linked to Epstein case

'Person mentioned in tweet is not me'

Addressing the online chatter, Sinha stated, "It has come to my notice that there are some tweets circulating on social media linking a YK/Y K Sinha to the ghastly and condemnable activities at Epstein Island. The person mentioned in the tweet is not me, and I categorically deny any links with Jeffrey Epstein."

His response follows renewed attention on the case after more than three million pages of records (plus videos and images) from the "Epstein Files" were released.