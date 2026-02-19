Why 'Bharat' is being used instead of 'India' lately
At the recent AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, a nameplate at the table behind which he was seated that read "Bharat" got people talking again about whether India should officially be called "Bharat."
This isn't the first time—similar signs showed up during the G20 Summit and on official invites from President Murmu.
'Bharat' is in the Constitution
"Bharat" isn't just a cultural nod; it's actually written into India's Constitution and was discussed way back during independence.
A G20 booklet even put it simply: "Bharat is the official name of the country."
Meanwhile, here's what happened at the India AI Summit
Beyond the name debate, the India AI Impact Summit was huge—over 20 world leaders, 60 ministers, and hundreds of tech experts came together.
Major takeaways included plans to boost startup resources with more GPUs and commitments like Google's $15 billion AI hub investment in Visakhapatnam.