Why India is not sending observers to Bangladesh elections India Feb 12, 2026

India has decided not to send observers for Bangladesh's big national elections, staying away "to avoid any perception of interference" and saying the credibility of the election should be for Bangladeshi people and the international community to judge.

Even though Dhaka invited them, India's Ministry of External Affairs said they respect Bangladesh's right to run its own elections and want to support free and fair voting from a distance.