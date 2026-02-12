Why India is not sending observers to Bangladesh elections
India has decided not to send observers for Bangladesh's big national elections, staying away "to avoid any perception of interference" and saying the credibility of the election should be for Bangladeshi people and the international community to judge.
Even though Dhaka invited them, India's Ministry of External Affairs said they respect Bangladesh's right to run its own elections and want to support free and fair voting from a distance.
India's decision to stay out especially noticeable right now
This move comes after major political upheaval in Bangladesh in July 2024, when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted.
With 394 international observers and nearly 200 foreign journalists on the ground, the world is watching these elections closely—making India's decision to stay out especially noticeable right now.