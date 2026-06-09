Why Indian cancer patients face cisplatin and carboplatin shortages
Right now, a lot of cancer patients in India are struggling to get two essential chemotherapy medicines: cisplatin and carboplatin.
These drugs are crucial for treating cancers like lung, ovarian, and gall bladder, but they have become hard to find because global platinum prices have shot up and imports from places like South Africa are drying up.
Many people, especially those relying on government hospitals, are left searching from pharmacy to pharmacy.
Manufacturers pause production amid price caps
About one in four chemo patients in India need these specific drugs.
The price of platinum has more than doubled recently, making it tough for manufacturers to keep producing the medicines under strict government price caps.
Some companies have paused production, and some are being cautious about new contracts.
Unless the rules around pricing are updated, this shortage could stick around—making cancer treatment even tougher for many who need it most.