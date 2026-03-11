Why Indians are asking government to bring back WFH
With tensions rising in the Middle East, Indian social media is buzzing about bringing back work from home (WFH).
Hashtags like #WFH and #FuelShortage are trending as people worry about possible fuel disruptions, especially since India gets most of its crude oil from this region.
Users tag PM, cabinet ministers in posts
On March 11, users like Raghul Manickam tagged senior government accounts, including the Prime Minister and a cabinet minister, asking for WFH options because of petrol and diesel shortages.
Others pointed out gas cylinder issues and suggested India follow countries like Thailand and Vietnam, which switched to remote work during past fuel crises.
Government says no immediate shortage
The good news: India has about 25 days of crude oil inventory, and total inventory cover (including strategic reserves) is roughly eight weeks.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal reassured everyone there is no immediate shortage and things are under control.
Still, some natural gas imports from Qatar are affected by the crisis, so officials are keeping a close eye on the situation.