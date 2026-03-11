Why Indians are asking government to bring back WFH

On March 11, users like Raghul Manickam tagged senior government accounts, including the Prime Minister and a cabinet minister, asking for WFH options because of petrol and diesel shortages. Others pointed out gas cylinder issues and suggested India follow countries like Thailand and Vietnam, which switched to remote work during past fuel crises.

Government says no immediate shortage

The good news: India has about 25 days of crude oil inventory, and total inventory cover (including strategic reserves) is roughly eight weeks.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal reassured everyone there is no immediate shortage and things are under control.

Still, some natural gas imports from Qatar are affected by the crisis, so officials are keeping a close eye on the situation.