Why JNU is seeing massive protests
JNU is seeing major protests after four current JNUSU office-bearers and former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar were rusticated for allegedly damaging facial recognition gates during a library protest last November.
The university says the incident caused ₹20 lakh in damages and injured two security guards.
The punishment: two semesters out, a campus ban, and a hefty fine. Eight more students were fined too, leaving the campus without any elected student reps.
More than just a disciplinary move
The rustication has sparked strikes and class boycotts across JNU, with many students demanding the decision be rolled back.
Student groups and teachers have joined in, calling out what they see as an attempt to silence dissent—especially ahead of big debates on education policy.
For many on campus, it feels like more than just a disciplinary move; it's about who gets to have a voice at JNU.