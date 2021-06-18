Will the COVID-19 vaccine really make you magnetic?

Jun 18, 2021

People are claiming they became "magnetic" after receiving the COVID-19 jab. Doctors and health experts are not impressed.

The anti-vaccine gang is at it again! There sure have been numerous myths and conspiracy theories surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines, but the title for the most bizarre probably goes to a relatively new one - the jab could turn you magnetic. Videos of people showing their "magnetic powers" have flooded social media in recent days, but doctors and health experts are not impressed.

Claims

Several people claim they now have an 'iron arm'

Recently, Arvind Sonar from Nashik, shot to online fame as he claimed developing magnetic abilities soon after taking his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A video showed another man smoothly sticking rupee coins, steel spoons, and plates to Sonar's chest and arms. Social media users are calling him "Magnet Man," enthusiastically sharing the video. And, he is not alone in making such claims.

Experts

Experts and doctors rubbish the claims

Unlike many social media lovers, doctors and experts are not amused with these viral videos. The Indian government's Press Information Bureau denied the claims in a statement on June 10. "Several posts/videos claiming that #COVID19 #vaccines can make people magnetic...COVID-19 vaccines do NOT make people magnetic and are completely SAFE (sic)," the PIB wrote on Twitter, alongside a video message.

Logic

What do the experts have to say?

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States' top public health agency, has also clarified on its website that receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will not make you magnetic. The rationale cited by the CDC is that coronavirus jabs do not contain any metallic or magnetic ingredients. "COVID-19 vaccines do not contain ingredients that can produce an electromagnetic field."

Fact

Dosage is too little to make such an impact: CDC

The CDC informs that even if the vaccines were filled with magnetic materials, the dosage is too little for them to create an electromagnetic field in your body. "The typical dose for a COVID-19 vaccine is less than a milliliter, which is not enough to allow magnets to be attracted to your vaccination site even if the vaccine was filled with a magnetic metal."

Viral videos?

Then, what about the videos you're seeing?

But you still can't deny that you saw several videos claiming the exact opposite of what we're saying, right? Experts have made it clear that the sticking of metals is likely because of the moisture present on the human skin, say natural oils or sweat. Or, in some cases, it could even be deceptive video editing. Whatever it might be though, it's not helping.

Advice

So, should you just take the shot?

Even though magnetism is not one of them, there are some side effects commonly associated with COVID-19 vaccination. People, after taking their shots, have reported suffering from fever, nausea, headache, and pain at the site of injection. However, these symptoms are usually short-lived, lasting no longer than a couple of days. So yes, you should take your vaccine shot as soon as you can.