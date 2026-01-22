Woman abducted from car in broad daylight in Gwalior
India
In a busy part of Gwalior's Dal Bazaar, a young woman was kidnapped straight from her car by masked men.
CCTV footage shows the attackers blocking the car, smashing the car window when the occupants refused to open the doors, and pulling the woman out—all while people watched but didn't step in.
Police start probe after video goes viral
Surprisingly, neither the driver nor front passenger reported the abduction right away. It was only after clips of the incident spread online that police began investigating.
Now, teams are analyzing CCTV to track down those involved and looking into why bystanders and companions didn't react or ask for help.