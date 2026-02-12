Woman dies after drunk cop runs over her in Ambala
A 24-year-old woman, Nikita Bajaj, lost her life in Ambala after a car driven by Head Constable Amit Kumar—allegedly drunk—crashed into the e-rickshaw she was riding with her brother on Wednesday evening.
The impact threw her from the vehicle and she was fatally run over.
Locals detained Kumar at the scene, and Bajaj was declared dead at Civil Hospital soon after.
Family demands blood test be conducted in front of media
Police arrested Kumar, registered a case for death by negligence, and sent his blood samples for testing after noting a strong smell of alcohol.
Bajaj's family staged a four-hour protest at the trauma center, demanding Kumar's medical examination be conducted in the presence of media and alleging the cop was drunk.
Extra police were called in to manage tensions.
After an autopsy on Thursday, Nikita's body was returned to her family as investigations continue.