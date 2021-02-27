Uttar Pradesh: Woman allegedly gang-raped, set on fire in Sitapur

According to RP Singh, Superintendent of Police of Sitapur, the horrific incident, which took place on Thursday, came to light after information that a woman in her thirties was raped and set on fire in Mishrikh was received on the 112 emergency helpline service.
The victim was reportedly found naked with burns on her body in a field by passersby who informed the police.
Incident
Woman was returning from her maternal home
SP Singh further said the woman was returning to Mishrikh from her maternal home in the Sidhuali area of the district when she took a lift from the cart-puller, who is one of the accused, on her way back home.
He also added the police have detained both the accused persons - a 55-year-old man and his son - and that interrogation is underway.
Victim
The victim has 30% burn injuries, say doctors
The woman has been admitted to the Sitapur district hospital and a team of doctors there said she suffered 30% burn injuries, said SP Singh. The doctors have, however, said that she is out of danger.
The police officer said that the woman will also be sent for a medical examination, adding they have constituted police teams for a detailed probe into the matter.
Information
Incident comes less than week after similar case in Shahjahanpur
The Mishrikh incident comes less than a week after a 21-year-old girl was set on fire by the accused in the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on February 22. The accused tried to burn the girl alive after an attempt to gang-rape her had failed.