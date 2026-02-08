Woman kills husband to be with ex-boyfriend after 3-month marriage
In Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, a 23-year-old woman named Anju is accused of murdering her husband Ashish Kumar just three months after their wedding.
Police say Anju allegedly conspired with her ex-boyfriend Sanjay and two accomplices to kill Ashish Kumar.
The couple had reconnected in 2024, but Anju's family arranged her marriage to Ashish in October 2025.
How police cracked the case
On January 30, Anju convinced Ashish to go for a walk on a deserted road. She signaled Sanjay and two accomplices, who attacked Ashish with sticks and strangled him when he survived the first blow.
To make it look like a robbery, they took some jewelry and his phone; Anju even pretended to faint when others showed up.
Police said phone records and WhatsApp calls showed the couple were in regular contact, and all four were arrested.
All four are now in custody as the investigation continues.