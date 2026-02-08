Woman kills husband to be with ex-boyfriend after 3-month marriage

How police cracked the case

On January 30, Anju convinced Ashish to go for a walk on a deserted road. She signaled Sanjay and two accomplices, who attacked Ashish with sticks and strangled him when he survived the first blow.

To make it look like a robbery, they took some jewelry and his phone; Anju even pretended to faint when others showed up.

Police said phone records and WhatsApp calls showed the couple were in regular contact, and all four were arrested.

All four are now in custody as the investigation continues.