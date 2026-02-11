Woman missing for months turns up; husband thought in-laws murdered her India Feb 11, 2026

A woman who was reported missing—and even alleged by her husband to have been murdered by his in-laws—turned up safe in Rajasthan, months after vanishing from Uttar Pradesh with her young son.

Instead of a crime, police said she told them she had left home because she did not want to live with her husband, saying he "showed little concern for her or her needs," and was now living willingly with another man, having started a new family.