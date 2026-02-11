Woman missing for months turns up; husband thought in-laws murdered her
A woman who was reported missing—and even alleged by her husband to have been murdered by his in-laws—turned up safe in Rajasthan, months after vanishing from Uttar Pradesh with her young son.
Instead of a crime, police said she told them she had left home because she did not want to live with her husband, saying he "showed little concern for her or her needs," and was now living willingly with another man, having started a new family.
She has since had another child
The search began after her husband accused his in-laws of killing her and their five-year-old son.
But when an OTP popped up on his phone about updating her Aadhaar card, police traced it to Sikar, Rajasthan.
There they found her alive; she'd survived a suicide attempt earlier and chose not to return home.
She's since had another child and wants no reunion with her husband—who is now asking for custody of their older son.
Police had registered a case alleging murder and disappearance of evidence.