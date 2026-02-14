Woman poisons daughters over husband's suspected affair, 6yo dies
India
In Tamil Nadu, a 29-year-old woman named Shalini allegedly poisoned her two young daughters and then tried to take her own life, following an argument with her husband over his suspected affair.
The family's neighbors got worried when they noticed the house was locked the next morning and called Shalini's husband, Maheswaran.
Case registered
Maheswaran and relatives broke in to find Shalini and both girls—one of whom was aged six—unconscious.
All three were rushed to hospital, but sadly, the older daughter did not survive.
Nagamalai Pudukkottai police have registered a case and are investigating.