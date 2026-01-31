Woman sets partner's wife, son on fire over marriage
India
In Telangana's Nalgonda district, a woman allegedly set her partner's wife and their six-month-old son on fire, leading to both their deaths.
The incident happened on January 31, 2026.
Police say the accused was upset after the man married someone else and reportedly went to his house with petrol, a knife, and chili powder before attacking his family.
Investigating if the husband had any role
The husband wasn't home during the attack and police said they were investigating all aspects of the case, including whether he had any role.
The accused, who had been married earlier but whose husband had died, is yet to be arrested as the investigation continues.